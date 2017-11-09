Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh magistrates ...



Rhys Gareth Banks (26): Hey Street, Ince - Drug driving on Ribble Road, Platt Bridge, with cannabis derivative in the blood: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Paul Marsh (42): Acton Street, Wigan - Attended a property on Francis Street, Hindley, while prohibited from doing so by a restraining order, assault by beating, committing an offence while a suspended sentence order was in place for assaulting a police officer: Jailed for 16 weeks, offence so serious as headbutted his ex-partner.

Jonathan Thomas Raymond Chappell (36): Daybrook, Up Holland - Stole four packs of bacon from Heron Foods, stole five candles from Gee Tees Stores, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour: Jailed for 60 days, suspended for one year, pay £7 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Sarah Louise Woodward (31): Sandy Lane, Hindley - On the A6 Shepherds Way in Chorley, drove faster than 30mph in a restricted area: Fined £140, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £35, driving record endorsed with three points.

Michael Cox (53): Douglas House, Scholes - Sent a public electronic communications network message that was grossly offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing: Restraining order not to contact victim or enter Platt Lane, Wigan, fined £80, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Elliot Morgan Love (44): Springfield Street, Swinley - Assault by beating: Pay a surcharge to fund victim services 115, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

John Stefan Ochwat (37): Old Hall Drive, Ashton - Assault: Discharged conditionally for one year, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Angela Rigby (37): Greenfield Avenue, Higher Ince - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements imposed following a period in prison: Order to continue, fined £50.

Gemma Louise Ball (29): Mesnes Avenue, Wigan - Damaged windows to the value of £300 belonging to Wigan Council: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay compensation of £150, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Kieron Stephen Barton (36): Silverdale Road, Orrell - Drink driving on City Road, Wigan, with 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £665, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £66, pay £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Hazel Harrison (31): Bluebell Avenue, Beech Hill - Damaged windows to the value of £300 belonging to Wigan Council, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; Discharged conditionally for 18 months, pay compensation of £150, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Samuel James Lowe (20): Westhead Avenue, Lowton - Drink driving on Twist Lane, Wigan, with 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £240, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Robert Parry (28): Market Street, Hindley - Drink driving on City Road, Wigan, with 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £66, pay £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 36 months.