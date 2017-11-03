Wigan anti-fracking protestor cleared

A Wigan anti-fracking protestor who was in the dock with a group of other activists has been found not guilty.

Helen Dryden, from Standish, was one of 10 Greenpeace protestors cleared at Blackpool Magistrates' Court of obstructing the highway.

The allegations related to an incident at the Cuadrilla gas exploration site near Blackpool.

The defendants were "locked on" in pairs at the site entrance but the court heard the protests did not disrupt the company's business.

Trainee yoga teacher Dryden, 47, was one of four activists who gave evidence in their defence.