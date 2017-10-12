Wigan man accused of making indecent images of children

A man will face a judge at the crown court after appearing in the dock accused of making indecent images of children.

Neil Walsh, of Trevore Drive in Standish, appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court to answer three charges.

No pleas were entered during the brief hearing yesterday morning.

The court heard Walsh, 39, is accused of having eight of the most serious category A images as well as 12 in category B and one in category C. All of them involve children.

The offences are alleged to have been carried out over a five-year period between May 15, 2011 and November 26, 2016.

Walsh, who was represented by Liam Kotrie, will now appear at Bolton Crown Court on November 8. He was released on conditional bail.