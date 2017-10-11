Wigan man admits possessing cocaine

A man has admitted possessing cocaine after being arrested at Wigan North Western station.
British Transport Police officers were called there on Monday after concerns a man was using drugs in the toilets.
Wayne Dillon, 38, of Bryn Road, Ashton, was given a six-month conditional discharge by magistrates and must pay £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge.
He asked for the case to be heard in his absence as he was unwell.
