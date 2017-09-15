Wigan man faces fraud charges

A Wigan man has been remanded in custody after being charged with multiple offences.
Ryan Charlton, 32, of Albert Street, Newtown, has been charged with handling stolen goods, taking a vehicle without consent and several counts of fraud by false representation.
This relates to two vehicles and a bank card being recently stolen from an address on Ormskirk Road. Charlton appeared in Wigan magistrates’ on September 13 and will appear in Bolton on October 11.
