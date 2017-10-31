Wigan man’s 83rd theft charge leads to jail

A seasoned thief caught after ransacking cars in Wigan has been jailed for 12 weeks.

Police arrested Darren Kaye, 36, with a stolen car radio and a six pack of Walkers French Fries, Wigan and Leigh magistrates were told.

Kaye initially claimed that he had found the items in a bin in Springfield Park, the court heard.

But Steve Woodman, prosecuting, said the defendant tested positive for cocaine and heroin after his arrest, leading to the suspicion he had been stealing to fund his drugs habit.

Kaye, of Boyswell House, who has 82 previous convictions for theft, admitted two charges of theft from a vehicle last week.

Kevin Barr, 35, of Vine Street, Whelley, faces a trial at the same court on January 3 on the same charges.