Wigan man's rape trial collapses

A young Wigan man has been cleared of raping a university friend after juries were unable to reach a verdict in two separate trials spanning a three-year-period.



Joshua Lines, 23, of Abbeyfields, Beech Hill, hung his head as a second jury returned from nine hours of deliberation to deliver no verdict today (Thursday).

The former Winstanley College student, who has already been through one trial, which resulted in the same outcome at Manchester Crown Court, has now been cleared of all charges and a verdict of not guilty has been recorded following the result.

The panel comprised of eight women and four men and, having already told the judge they could not reach a unanimous verdict, they also later found that an acceptable majority of 11-1 or 10-2 could not be attained either.

Prosecutor Justin Hayhoe told the judge Miss Recorder Goode, that the crown would not be seeking to take the charge to court for a third time. The Crown does not seek to persuade that this is an exceptional case,” he said. “The crown is not seeking a retrial.”

Mr Lines was accused of raping his friend in her university dormitory while she slept after the pair of them had been drinking and watching a movie together and fell asleep in bed facing each other.

The complainant said the next thing she remembers is waking up on top of Mr Lines and he was having sex with her.

