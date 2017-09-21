Wigan student's rape trial collapses

A Wigan student charged with raping his university friend has been cleared after two juries were unable to come to a verdict.



Josh Lines, 23, of Abbeyfields, Beech Hill, hung his head as a second jury returned from nine hours of deliberation to deliver no verdict today (Thursday).

Josh Lines

The former Winstanley College student, who has already been through one trial, which resulted in the same outcome at Manchester Crown Court, has now been cleared of all charges and a verdict of not guilty has been recorded following the result.

Mr Lines was discharged from the dock by the judge after the prosecution said it wasn't in the interests of justice to have a third trial because the circumstances of the case were not exceptional.

Mr Lines was accused of raping his friend in her university dormitory while she slept after the pair of them had been drinking and watching a movie together and fell asleep in bed facing each other.

The complainant said the next thing she remembers is waking up on top of Mr Lines and he was having sex with her.

More to follow ...