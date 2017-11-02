Woman, 89, robbed in her home in Wigan

Police are appealing for witnesses after an 89-year-old woman was robbed in her own home.

The woman was left on the floor after being knocked to the ground by an intruder.

At around 8.20pm on Wednesday October 25, police were called to Broom Road to reports of a robbery.

The victim, an 89-year-old woman, had just said goodbye to her friends when she heard a knock at the door.

On answering the knock, the offender pushed through the door and forced the woman out of the way, knocking her onto the hallway floor.

The man then went into her bedroom, where he took her handbag which contained money and bank cards.

This man is described as white, between 40-60 years old, 6ft tall, of a medium build and a distinctive nose.

He was wearing a fawn coloured peak cap with brown stripes, a brown jacket and brown trousers.

Detective Sergeant Philip Housley of GMP’s Wigan Borough, said: “I cannot imagine the kind of person who would think it’s acceptable to break into an elderly lady’s home and take her most valued possessions.

“Not content with shattering her sense of security, this man then left the victim on the floor after forcing her to the ground.

“We’re appealing for the public’s help, so if you were in the area at the time or have seen someone who recognises the description of the offender, then please give us a call.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 2984 or 101, quoting incident number 2157 of 25/10/17. This can also be done through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.