Woman arrested over knife attack released without charge

A woman arrested for a serious assault has been released without charge.

The unnamed 27-year-old was detained after a 33-year-old man suffered a knife wound to the stomach at an address in Hodder Close, Norley, on the early evening of Monday June 19.

He was at first said to be in a critical condition but he has since been recovering.

At the time the police said that it was a domestic incident.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent: the most serious form of assault after attempted murder.