Woman who attacked partner's suspected lover given suspended jail sentence

A Wigan mum who attacked her partner’s suspected lover with a beer glass and scratched “cheat” on his car is now reconciled with him, a court heard.



Furious Sarah Foster, from Hindley, was suspicious Lee Foster was having an affair and using an app on her mobile phone she tracked down the location of his iPad and hastily set off to find him.

Wearing a long t-shirt over her pyjama bottoms she went into the Glass Horse public house in St Helens along with her nine-year-old son at 9.30pm looking for him and the other woman.

He was in the toilet but she saw Lisa Parry, 39, whom she had never met, sitting alone and “went straight up to her. She was aggressive and asked her repeatedly, ‘You’re with my husband aren’t you?’,” said Derek Jones, prosecuting.

Witnesses described her son saying, ‘mummy stop it’ but she carried on shouting at Miss Parry.

“One witness described her as striking her on two or three occasions. She then picked up a half pint glass off the table while Miss Parry was still sitting down and calling her ‘a bitch” struck her on the back of her head at the left hand side with it.

“The glass smashed causing a wound to Miss Parry’s scalp which ultimately required eight stitches within the hair line.”

Mr Jones said 35-year-old Foster then went into the toilets looking for her partner, who was unaware of what had been happening. She went in and confronted him, grabbed hold of him, pushed him and said ‘I glassed the bitch’. “

She was restrained by bar staff and told to leave.

“When Mr Foster left he discovered that on his BMW front passenger door had been scratched the word ‘cheat’,” said Mr Jones.

She was arrested later that night and when interviewed admitted going to the pub and confronting the pair but did not seem to recall using the glass. Liverpool Crown Court heard that the defendant and 41-year-old Lee Foster had been married and have three children but divorced four or five years ago.

They had got back together and where living together at the time of the incident.

“A week or two before the incident the defendant suspected Lee Foster was having an affair,” explained Mr Jones.

The court was told that the couple have been reconciled since the attack on April 24 this year and he was in the public gallery supporting her along with her mum and brother.

Imposing a 20 month prison sentence suspended for 18 months Judge Rachel Smith said there was no suggestion that Miss Parry had not made a full recovery and any scar would not be visible.

The judge said that Foster had lost control and the incident escalated but she had not intended to use a glass to cause a wound.

“It was committed in the presence of your son who was very distressed and one can only imagine the likely psychological damage to him of having witnessed you commit such serious offences in a public place and injure someone associated with his father.”

She said she was suspending the prison sentence “by the narrowest of margins” having considered her previous good character, guilty pleas, her role as mother to three children and her remorse.”