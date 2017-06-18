Young woman found dead believed to be missing college student

The young woman found dead at Orrell Water Park is believed to be a missing college student.

Messages on Facebook paid tribute to Ellen Higginbottom, who went to Winstanley College and whose disappearance was reported to police on Friday evening.

Police found the body of an 18-year-old woman who had suffered serious head injuries on the edge of a field at the popular green space at around 2.30am on Saturday.

A huge operation was launched on Friday night to locate Ellen, who was last seen leaving Winstanley College at around 1pm on Friday.

Scores of messages were posted on social media as anxious friends encouraged residents to look out for her.

Close friends and relatives also took to the streets to ask people if they had spotted her.

In a tribute on Facebook posted on Sunday morning Lisa Wasilewski spoke of Ellen's love of equestrian and offered sympathy to her grieving family.

She wrote: "Seriously saddened by the loss of the lovely Ellen Higginbottom. My thoughts are with her family right now. I will always remember you for your love of horses and your bubbly personality. You will be missed ."

Ellen's friend Chloe Williams, who had urged people to join the search for her on Twitter, posted that she had "never felt as sick and upset and heartbroken in my entire life" after news of the police investigation into the young woman's death broke.

She also thanked everyone who had helped to look for Ellen, saying: "We're aware of the recent news".

Police have launched a murder investigation following the grim discovery at the water park and urged anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to get in touch with officers.

Formal identification of the body has yet to be completed.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said on Saturday that the parents who had reported their daughter missing were being supported by specially-trained family officers.

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 7103 or 101 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.