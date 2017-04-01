Crosby in mourning after death of baby daughter

Former Wigan prop Dom Crosby and his partner are in mourning following the death of their baby daughter.

Ada, who was born last month, passed away last week, his current club Warrington have revealed in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with Dom, Megan and his family at this difficult time,” it read.

A minute’s silence will be held ahead of the Wolves’ match with Hull FC today.

Players will also wear black armbands as a mark of respect.

Prop Crosby, 26, joined Warrington in the off-season after six years with hometown club Wigan. His last match in the Cherry and White was last October’s Grand Final triumph.

“Our sincere condolences to Dom and Megan,” said a statement by the Warriors. “You are in our thoughts at this time.”