D-day for school consultation

A consultation on whether to enlarge a Wigan primary school is about to close.

Parents, teachers and residents have until Thursday January 19 to have their say on Wigan Council’s plan to build extra classrooms at Marsh Green Primary School. If approved, the extension would allow the school on Kitt Green Road to admit an extra 30 children per year group on a phased basis from September 2017, increasing the overall capacity of the school from 210 to 420.

It is hoped the plan will help deal with a growing demand for places in the area which up until now has been dealt with by creating bulge classes at Marsh Green and other local primaries. The formal consultation was launched in December after a pre-consultation process was held and the next step approved by cabinet.

The consultation document reads: “For a number of years the local authority has worked with all schools in the area to create bulge classes so that the demand for places can be met, and to ensure children are able to access a school place within a reasonable distance of where they live.

“The increase in places at Marsh Green will provide permanent quality school place provision. The additional school places will not prevent parents applying for expressing a preference for any community, voluntary aided (faith) schools and academies already within the area.” The project will cost £2.8m.

The consultation document adds: “An assessment of the area indicates that this is the most cost effective way in which the additional places can be offered that will offer permanent quality provision.”

To comment, responses should be sent to Wigan Council, People Directorate: Children and Families, School Organisation Team, PO BOX 100, WN1 3DS or by email to wsf@wigan.gov.uk by January 19.