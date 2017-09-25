Dad injured on stag sends emotional message from hospital bed

A Wigan dad-of-one who ended up in intensive care just hours into his stag do has given an emotional update from his hospital bed.



Alex Green, 26, had only been in the party town of Magaluf for six hours when he was involved in a serious incident, leaving him with numerous injuries including broken bones in his face, broken ribs, a collapsed lung and a bleed on the brain.

Family and friends immediately sprang into action, setting up a crowdfunding page to help reunite the Greater Manchester firefighter with his fiancee Becky Thorpe and his two-year-old son Zach.

Today Alex has spoken out for the first time since the incident.

He posted to Facebook saying: "Well that has been one emotional rollercoaster. Couldn't of done it without my friends and family who have been with me and are still with me every step of the way.

"Still not out of the woods yet but I'm well on route so thank you. Keep the flag flying high and I love you all.

"I also love Becky Thorpe soon to be Green very much. She's slept with me every night even when the road looked frosted and bleak, never once believed it was my time andd she kept me going. To all my Facebook followers thank you for the kind words and messages, it's overwhelming."

The JustGiving page, set up to help get Alex the medical treatment he needs to get back on his feet and pay for the flight home, has raised more than £33,000 in just over a week and now organisers are in the process of closing the page having reached their target.

Hundreds of messages have flooded in for the unfortunate stag, with many people offering medical help as well as financial support.

The page's most recent update is a thank you message to everyone who has donated, saying: "Thank you to everyone for their continued support and donations, words cannot describe how thankful we truly are, it really is overwhelming.

"Since the continued progress Alex has been making day by day we have now began the process of arranging his repatriation home to be reunited with his young son Zach where he can then be transferred to a Manchester hospital to receive further care and eventually begin his rehabiltation.

"It has now become a little more clear to us since the overwhelming support and generosity that we have received through the JustGiving page, further donations as well as the fundraising events still to take place and the further donations received towards them that we estimate the target will have been reached to cover all costs we are going to have in getting him home and eventually fit again.

"With this the JustGiving page will now require no further donations and is now in the process of closure. Once again we cannot possibly thank every single person that has either donated, organised fundraisers or simply just shown their love and support at this difficult time enough. Further updates on Alex’s condition will come at a later stage. Thank you all."