Dad-of-three on rape charge

A woman awoke to find a man raping her in her own bed, it has been alleged.

After coming back drunk from a night out she remembered sitting on her sofa and her next recollection was waking up in bed naked with Craig Hunt having sex with her.

Geoff Whelan, prosecuting, said: “She had not consented to this act.”

The woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, immediately accused him of rape and Hunt began to record what transpired on his mobile phone.

A Liverpool Crown Court heard that during this she could be heard saying, “I’m not here on this earth to be a man’s plaything, for you to enter me without my permission.”

Mr Whelan, alleged: “It is absolutely clear from that recording that she is immediately saying that she had been unconscious and that she had not consented to sex.”

But 31-year-old Hunt, of Greenhey, Kitt Green, denies that she was so drunk that she had passed out and said they had got into bed together and he took her top and bra off and he put his arms around her kissing her back and neck.

He began having sexual intercourse with her about five minutes later and did not know she had fallen asleep.

He told police: “I’m not a mind reader and couldn’t just know if she has dropped off.”

He said that it only lasted a few seconds and was then aware of her telling him to get away from her and saying it was rape “and all hell broke loose.”

Hunt, a father-of-three, denies rape but conceded he had not asked if they could have sex but said that they had been kissing and had put his arms around her. Asked if he got a response he said, “Yes I think so.”

Mr Whelan told the jury that when the woman realised what was happening she began shouting and screaming that he was a rapist.”

Mr Whelan said that in the audio recording Hunt could be heard saying: “Are you being serious?” when she accused him of rape.

Hunt said he had drunk eight cans of lager and was drunk.

He admitted he was a binge drinker.

The case continues.