Dance gala celebrates murdered teacher

An evening of world class dance will honour the life of a murdered Wigan teacher and celebrate her legacy.

The Ann Maguire Gala will be held at Leeds Grand Theatre on September 3.

Daughter Emma, who will appear in the show, said: “It is so fitting to hold this special gala performance at the Leeds Grand Theatre where my mum took my sister and I to see our first ballet.

“It will be a night to honour and remember Ann Maguire in her home town. All monies raised on the night will be going to the Ann Maguire Arts Education Fund to continue the life’s work of my mum in inspiring and educating young people in Leeds.”

Scholes-born Mrs Maguire, 61, was stabbed to death by a pupil during a Spanish class at Corpus Christi College, Leeds, in 2014. Tickets priced £24 to £64, are available from 0844 848 2700 or www.leedsgrandtheatre.com.