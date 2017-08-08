Dangerous driver in court after police pursuit

A man has appeared in court following a high-speed police chase.

Police arrested Michael Sephton, 34, of Warrington Road, Leigh, after the pursuit through Leigh town centre early on Sunday morning.

The car turns at the bottom of Holden Road

He appeared before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court yesterday and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

A charge of failing to stop for the police was withdrawn.

The case was committed to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing on Monday, September 4 and Sephton was remanded in custody until that hearing.

PC Matt Picton, from the road policing unit, said: “This kind of driving is totally unacceptable. It puts the public in danger and the officers who are attempting to stop them. Fortunately no-one was hurt but driving through a town centre and through red lights, things could have been very different.

“This is some of the work traffic officers undertake on a daily basis. We will always look to prosecute these people and to place them before the courts at every opportunity.

“They have no place on our roads.”