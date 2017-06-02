Danielle’s fancy way to thank Christie staff

A Bank Holiday charity pub crawl in aid of The Christie was a huge success.

The event was organised by Danielle Vose who was recently treated at the cancer hospital.

Danielle, 27, from Winstanley was determined to give something back to the Christie and so organised the Wigan Lane pub collection and will also take part in a 26-mile walk in the Lake District next month accompanied by family and friends.

That walk has already raised £1,000 and will be boosted by the weekend collection which was supported by several pubs especially The Cherry Gardens who organised their own collection..

Danielle said: “Everyone was so kind and generous.

“The taxi drivers didn’t charge for our journey to town and motorists were pulling over when they saw us to give us money.”