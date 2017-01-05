Danielle’s funeral fund tops £1k in under a day

A fund-raising campaign has been launched to help the family of a young rugby player pay for her funeral.

Danielle Birchmore was just 27 when she was found dead on heritage Way in Wigan at around 3am on New Year’s Eve.

Tributes have poured in for the “beautiful, fun-loving and king young woman” who played rugby league for Wigan St Pat’s Ladies team.

The appeal, launched by Louise Unsworth-Murphy, raised more than its £1,000 target in less than a day.

The page reads: “In memory of Danielle Birchmore a beautiful fun loving, kind, caring young woman with a massive personality who touched everyone’s hearts who knew her.

“Sadly Danielle passed away on the 31.12.16. Any donations received will go directly to her mum and dad Donna and Paul Birchmore towards any funeral expenses or whatever they choose to do with the donations.

“I’m sure everyone is thinking about Donna and Paul and the rest of her family and these donations will show just how much Danielle is thought of.”

Danielle’s dad Paul told Wish FM that his daughter also had a passion for boxing and also coached young children.

He said: “She was a firm believer that sport would help her through her dark depression times and she got quite a lot of satisfaction from playing sports and helping young children get into sport, she was a firm believer in that.

“The messages and the response has been overwhelming. We’ve had messages from as far away as Hull and Blackpool through rugby league.

“Friends and relatives have been coming from places we’ve never dreamed of, they are just cropping up from everywhere with fantastic memories and tributes, saying how Danielle’s infectious laughter would light up any room.

“Me and my wife and our son Leon were overwhelmed with how popular she was.

“Me and my wife find the best way of coping is reading the kind messages that we have received from her friends and relatives but also dwelling on what a good life she has led.

“In the 27 years she has been here she has brought us nothing but joy, obviously there have been some sad times but on a positive note we have just got to enjoy the fact she has been here for such a short space but for us it has been a fun-packed life.

“We have hundreds of pictures and memories of her in the happy times and that is what is inspiring us to take us through this sad time.

“She had a good sense of humour. She was on everyone’s wavelength and she would laugh at the simplest of things. I get a lot of comfort from that and I can still hear her infectious laugh now. She would always look on the bright side.”