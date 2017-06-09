Daredevil couple vying for a free wedding

A brave Wigan couple are within touching distance of winning a free wedding after making it to the final six in a major competition with a charity twist.

Jack O’Hara, 25 and Leanne Brady, 24, are battling it out against five other couples after entering the Rock FM contest, in the hope of bagging themselves a wedding at the Barton Grange Hotel in Preston, free of charge.

Next thing we know we’re in the final six. We really can’t believe it Jack O’Hara

To win they must raise the most money for the charity Cash for Kids by Monday.

More than 200 people entered the competition and Jack, an apprentice mechanic at Wigan Council, says he is shocked that they’ve got so far.

“Leanne was the one to enter us in the competition when she heard it on the radio,” he said.

“A total of 250 people applied and out of those only 20 couples went through to the next stage.

“I didn’t think we’d even get that far, and then suddenly we were invited to Barton Grange to be interviewed by the radio producers and the manager of the hotel.

“Next thing we know we’re in the final six. We really can’t believe it.”

In order to raise as much money as possible, the couple will be testing themselves to the limits.

Leanne, a training assistant at meter firm Lowri Beck, who has a fear of heights and large rollercoasters, will be facing both of her fears head on by riding the Big One at Blackpool Pleasure Beach on Saturday.

Jack will be there to support her with his newly-dyed pink hair, all in the name of charity, and at around 2pm he will be taking in the icy waters of the Irish Sea as he swims from Blackpool’s North Pier to the South Pier.

The couple, who have been together for three years and engaged for two, will be holding a fund-raising event at Newtown Working Men’s Club, the place where they first met, tonight.

Jack said: “The fund-raiser starts at 7.30pm and everyone is welcome.

“We have a professional singer on, a disco, and a raffle with loads of great prizes, including a two-night hotel break for two people, courtesy of Lowri Beck.

“There is no charge to get in but there will be a donations box.”

The winners of the competition will be announced live on air on Tuesday, June 13 at 7.30am.

To visit Jack and Leanne’s fund-raising page, visit www.planetradio.co.uk/rock- fm/competitions/win/win-your-wedding2017