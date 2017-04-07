Dead mouse and droppings found in Wigan takeaway

An unhygienic, rodent-infested Wigan eatery where inspectors found a dead mouse and droppings was ordered to shut by a court.

Millers Indian Takeaway in Platt Bridge was given a health emergency prohibition notice after the council applied to Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on the grounds it posed an immediate and serious health and safety risk.

Poor standards of cleanliness at Millers Indian Takeaway in Platt Bridge

The court heard the standard of hygiene at the Millers Lane takeaway was “very poor” when environmental officers visited on April 4.

The grim discoveries of mouse droppings in flour, food left out in open packages and the obvious recent use of bait to control vermin prompted Wigan Council to apply to get the place temporarily shut down.

A Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Notice was served on Tuesday, April 4, which prevented the premises being used as a food business until the health risk to food, food equipment and food wrapping materials has been removed.

The facts were considered by Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court on the April 6 who agreed with the actions and awarded costs of £794.52.

The improvements needed, were carried out by the owner of the business and the Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Order was lifted on the 6 April enabling the business to open that evening.

Mark Tilley, Assistant Director – Infrastructure and Regulatory Services said: “The owner of the business cooperated fully with officers and quickly carried out the improvements needed. When Officers revisited the business on April 6 and were happy with the improvements, they allowed the business to reopen straight away.”