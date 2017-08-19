Developers flock to take over Pier site

Plans to breathe life in Wigan’s Pier Quarter are edging closer after the council received a number of “excellent” offers from developers during the bidding process.

The regeneration of the pier buildings has attracted interest from “major developers” causing the town hall to extend the original bidding deadline by six weeks.

Concerns recently raised about the future of Trencherfield Mill, which houses Wigan’s only working steam engine, were quickly quashed by the council earlier this month who said there are “no plans” to close the engine room in the near future.

Coun David Molyneux, Wigan Council’s cabinet member for regeneration, said: “We have received some excellent and varied bids from developers to breathe new life into the iconic Wigan Pier buildings.

“Many of the developers have experience in regenerating buildings of this kind both regionally and nationally.

“Now the crucial work begins to decide which of the bids should be taken forward.

“The successful regeneration of the Wigan Pier buildings will benefit the wider town centre and the borough as a whole so it is vital we get it right.”

The council will announce the successful bids later in the year.

Recent rumours on social media that the steam engine at Trencherfield Mill was to close were swiftly denied by the council, saying that it was “reviewing options” for the mill’s future.

Lesley O’Halloran, Wigan Council’s assistant director for customer services said: “We are currently looking into a number of options to secure the future of the mill and engine, but we have no intention to close it at this time.”

Bids were invited to develop three of the pier buildings, The Warehouse (the former Way We Were Museum), The Orwell pub and the Education Centre.