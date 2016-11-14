Diabetes on the rise in Wigan

More than 18,000 people are currently battling diabetes in Wigan.

Charity Diabetes UK has revealed that there are currently 18,670 registered GP patients in the borough with the condition aged 17 and older.

Diabetes is set to rise dramatically in the next five years, so it is vital the disease is more widely understood Stephen Ryan

In the last three years, the number of adults diagnosed with diabetes in Wigan has increased by more than 687 which is, according to the charity, largely due to a rise in Type 2 diabetes.

The charity, which released the figures today (World Diabetes Day), revealed that every day in the UK, 20 people have lower limbs amputated, 203 experience heart failures, 78 have strokes and 39 people need dialysis or kidney transplants because of diabetes.

Diabetes UK is calling on the government and NHS to address low take-up of life-saving diabetes education courses.

Stephen Ryan, Head of the North at Diabetes UK said: “Diabetes is a killer. It’s a serious condition with serious, life-threatening complications. And it is the fastest-growing epidemic of our time.

“The more you know about diabetes, the better. Cutting your risk of developing devastating complications is crucial. You can talk things through with our specialist helpline team who really understand diabetes, and, make sure you’re getting all of the 15 vital checks and services you’re entitled to from the NHS.

“Diabetes is set to rise dramatically in the next five years, so it is vital diabetes is more widely understood, and governments and health bodies listen and take action. Significant investment in diabetes care and prevention by UK and national governments and the NHS, begins to recognise the scale of the challenge. This needs to be sustained to provide enough effective care for everyone living with diabetes and tackling the rapid rise of Type 2. As a charity, we have ambitious plans to tackle the diabetes crisis. Our work is only made possible through the generosity of our supporters.”

Diabetes UK’s Helpline, funded entirely with voluntary donations, offers free information and advice about diabetes and our trained counsellors explore emotional, social and psychological or practical difficulties. Calls and emails are answered Monday to Friday 9am–5pm, phone 0345 123 2399 or email helpline@diabetes.org.uk.

Diabetes UK funds critical research, improves healthcare and treatment, and prevents yet more people developing this potentially life-threatening condition. For more information about the work of Diabetes UK, diabetes education programmes in the UK or the 15 healthcare essentials check list please visit www.diabetes.org.uk.