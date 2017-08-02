Dig deep at Vegas night for Tyler’s appeal

Fund-raising efforts are continuing for a teenager diagnosed with brain tumours.

Doctors first found Tyler Yates, 13, had a brain tumour when he was one and despite treatment, the tumours have continued to grow.

Money is now being raised in honour of the Leigh schoolboy to allow him to spend quality time with his family, as well as for charities SuperJosh and Max In A Million.

Tyler’s mum Pam and colleagues at Contour hair salon in Leigh will provide a boost to the appeal when they take part in the inaugural Leigh 10k on Sunday, August 13.

There are also plans for an evening of glitz and glamour at Tyler’s Leigh Vegas Night.

There will be casino tables, Elvis show and three-course meal at Leigh Sports Village on Friday, September 1.

For tickets or to find out more, go to www.facebook.com/TylersFightClub.