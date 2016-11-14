Disabled man jailed for child porn stash

A disabled Wigan man who downloaded and distributed child porn has been jailed for 16 months.

Alejandro Membrilla was told by a judge that viewing and distributing such images helped perpetuate the abuse of the victims.

The images found on his computer involved young boys aged between six and 12, said Ken Grant, prosecuting.

The 43-year-old had denied the offences he faced but on the day he was due to face trial he changed his pleas to guilty and sentence was adjourned.

The defendant, who had to have a foot amputated in 2013, arrived at Liverpool Crown Court in a wheelchair but after being jailed he was escorted to the cells using a walking stick.

Mr Grant said that Membrilla lived in shared accommodation above business premises and his offending came to light following complaints about his internet use slowing down the service for the business.

On October 20, 2014, one of his flat mates checked Membrilla’s computer and saw images of children being sexually abused and the police were consequently informed.

When his equipment was seized and forensically examined a total of 43 images.

It was also discovered that he had shared seven images in the two most serious categories via Skype with other perverts and had peer-to-peer file sharing software on his computer.

When initially quizzed by officers Membrilla denied that they would find child porn images and only “ordinary gay porn.”

Jailing him and ordering him to sign the Sex Offenders Register for five years Judge Andrew Menary, QC, pointed out that he had had a “warning shot across his bows” when his flatmates had found such images on an earlier occasion and challenged him about his behaviour.

Membrilla, of Dicconson Terrace, Swinley, pleaded guilty two offences of distributing images in the two most serious categories and five of downloading a total of 43 such images between October 2013 and October 23, 2014.

Membrilla, who is originally from Spain, was ordered to sign on the Sex Offenders Register for five years.

Paul Wood, defending, said that the defendant was ashamed of his behaviour.

An NSPCC spokesman said: “Membrilla may have downloaded what has been described as a ‘limited number of images’, but we must always remember each one of these images represents a real child who has suffered unimaginable abuse in the production of these photographs.

“This is not a victimless crime and each picture made and distributed helps perpetuate the sickening trade of child abuse imagery and endangers the safety and well-being of children.

“The NSPCC is pushing for technology companies to commit significant expertise and resources to prevent the publication and distribution of this offensive material.

“Only by tackling these offences through individual prosecutions and with the help of internet service providers will we make progress in stamping out this vile industry.”