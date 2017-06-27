Disciplinary hearings open for six nurses

A major disciplinary hearing involving six nurses from Wigan Infirmary has opened in London.

On the first day of proceedings it was confirmed that Denise Ann Bentley, Caroline Ann Wellington, Deborah Travis, Joanne Lesley Thomas and Karen Conroy face misconduct cases.

The hearings are taking place in front of the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC).

The exact nature of the allegations against a sixth colleague, Laura Jayne Bradbury, remained unclear yesterday.

Further details of the charges facing the six nurses are expected to be made public once they have been read out at the hearing and it is clear they will not be legally challenged.

The hearing is scheduled for several weeks, with the NMC setting aside until July 21 to conclude the case.

The Wigan Post understands the allegations all relate to the care of Platt Bridge man Paul Clegg, who died at Wigan Infirmary in 2010.

The inquest into the death of the 40-year-old in 2013 saw the hospital and its employees heavily criticised.

Friends and relatives of Mr Clegg had expressed frustration the NMC was only now holding the hearings.

Coroner Jennifer Leeming ruled back in 2013 that Mr Clegg had been neglected during his time at Wigan Infirmary.

Staff who gave evidence at the inquest were also singled out for stinging words, with Ms Leeming describing the contradictory accounts she received of what happened as “appalling” and accusing employees of being defensive.

Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh (WWL) NHS Foundation Trust apologised again to Mr Clegg’s family when the disciplinary hearings were announced, also revealing that “a settlement of a claim had been reached” since the inquest.