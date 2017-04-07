Disgraced doctor is STILL on NHS payroll

A Wigan doctor serving a 12-month ban after assaulting his teenage daughter remains on the NHS payroll, the borough’s health Trust has confirmed.

Dr Gohar Rahman’s medical licence was suspended by a tribunal in November after he was handed a 10-month suspended sentence for the crime last year.

Despite his ban from practising, bosses at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS said in January he remained on the payroll.

The heart specialist had been sick leave, meaning internal disciplinary procedures had been delayed.

The Wigan Observer has been informed Rahman, who lives in Standish, remains on the payroll and is still receiving a taxpayer-funded salary five months after being suspended.

A Trust statement said: “Dr Rahman is still currently employed by the Trust. Internal procedures continue in relation to this matter.”

Rahman escaped jail after receiving a suspended jail term after attacking his teenaged daughter with a walking stick and labelling her a ‘prostitute’ after she disobeyed his orders and went to a Hallowe’en party, a medical tribunal heard.

The court heard that Rahman, 57, grabbed her by the hair, hit her on the bottom with his stick and punched her head after he accused her of “bringing shame” on his family.

The daughter, then 17, had earlier gone to the party after falsely telling her father she would be home from a friend’s house by 9.30pm.

During the same evening she also went for a night out in her hometown before sleeping over at a male friend’s house.

Her defiance enraged the married father-of-three who carried out his brutal assault on his daughter when he and his wife, also a doctor, went to collect her the following morning. Rahmanwas given 10 months jail suspended for two years and was ordered to complete 100 hours’ unpaid work.