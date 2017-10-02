Dispensing a new look at water saving

A Wiganer is on a one-man crusade to help reduce the world’s plastic bottle waste with a unique new body wash dispenser system.

Shaun Holleron says his new Lite Shower System will drastically reduce the amount of plastic bottle waste across the UK.

The Lite Shower System aims to drastically reduce plastic bottle waste

A plasterer by day, the 50-year-old entrepreneur said: “The product is hopefully going to help reduce plastic bottle waste from the shampoo and body wash market.”

The product works by attaching a small tablet, which contains a three-in-one mix of shampoo, conditioner and shower gel, to a wristband, and simply scrubbing away.

The tablet provides roughly three minutes of foam, saving the use of as many as three plastic bottles in the process.

“If people give it a chance, even just once or twice a week, then it will be a massive saving for the environment,” Shaun said.

He then revealed that the ingenious little device first began its life as an altogether different hygiene product.

Shaun said: “At first, I just wanted a device for aromas. I started out by putting polo mints on an elastic band and wrapping it around the shower head. It worked a treat!

“Then I started trying it with Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls, but because the sugars heated up too quickly, it didn’t last long.

“I thought it would be good if I could make those aromas last longer in the form of a body wash tablet and it would also save on the plastic bottle use.”

Four years and thousands of pounds in research later, Shaun now has a fully working prototype, and is preparing a fund-raising campaign to put the Lite Shower System into full-scale production.

And Shaun believed now was the perfect time to launch the product, saying: “Over the last couple of years there has been a blast of plastic bottle use in the media.

“I’ve got to the point now where I have a product that works, and if it caught on, it really could have a massive impact on the environment.”

A recent study found that almost half of all plastic bottles used in UK homes ended up in landfill sites.

The shocking data revealed that British households are failing to recycle as many as 16 million plastic bottles every day, including shampoo and shower gel containers as well as drinks bottles.

Campaign group Recycle Now also found that the average UK home used around 480 plastic bottles each year but only recycled 270 of them.

