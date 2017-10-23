Dog days for Halloween

Dog owners don’t let a bit of rain get in the way of their fun.

And so it was at a Halloween themed canine show called Barklife and Broomsticks at Thompson House Farm, Standish. Ponchos were available for those who arrived without waterproofs.

Owners and their pets defied the elements to attend a fun dog show in Standish with a Halloween theme called Barklife and Broomsticks

The event was a fun dog show in that all four-legged friends were invited to attend, rather the using pedigrees that mainly populate the more series events. Thomas James, owner of Barklife which hosted the show, said: “We welcome all dogs, whether they be cross-breeds only have one-eye. We also have categories you won’t find at more formal events, such as the best rescue dog. People with similar breeds can compare notes and folk who have only been communicating online can finally meet up.”

The Mayor of Wigan, Coun Bill Clarke attend, and other highlights included a great number of stalls.

Owners and their pets defied the elements to attend a fun dog show in Standish with a Halloween theme called Barklife and Broomsticks

Owners and their pets defied the elements to attend a fun dog show in Standish with a Halloween theme called Barklife and Broomsticks

Owners and their pets defied the elements to attend a fun dog show in Standish with a Halloween theme called Barklife and Broomsticks

Owners and their pets defied the elements to attend a fun dog show in Standish with a Halloween theme called Barklife and Broomsticks

Owners and their pets defied the elements to attend a fun dog show in Standish with a Halloween theme called Barklife and Broomsticks

Owners and their pets defied the elements to attend a fun dog show in Standish with a Halloween theme called Barklife and Broomsticks