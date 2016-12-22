Dog sex child porn pervert jailed

A Wigan man who got his sexual thrills while a woman he had met online performed an obscene act with a dog has been jailed.

Footage found at Ian Cairns’s home showed the woman engaged in the act while at the same time she also pleasured Cairns.

The film was found after police raided his home in Bryn Road South, Ashton, and seized his computer equipment, cameras and recording equipment, Manchester Crown Court was told.

When this was forensically examined a total of 300 indecent images of children were found in all categories of seriousness and showing children aged between two and 15 being abused.

An extract from a chat room conversation with a 15-year-old girl revealed he had pretended to be 17 and asked to lift her top said Martine Snowden, prosecuting.

The extreme porn footage was also found on his computer during the police raid on July 7, 2014.

A total of 16 video clips were also found showing the schoolgirl daughter of the 42-year-old woman who had been secretly filmed by her mum using a covert camera in the bathroom of their Merseyside home. The images showed the 15-year-old naked in the shower and had been sent to Cairns via dropbox, said Miss Snowden.

The woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was found guilty of voyeurism and sentenced to six months’ imprisonment suspended for 12 months last month.

Cairns, 53, had previously pleaded guilty to four charges of making indecent images of children and one of possessing extreme pornography.

He was given a 12-month prison sentence, a 15-year sexual harm prevention order and put on the Sex Offenders’ Register for 10 years.