Dragon Boat Race a hit once more

Business from across the borough have once again come together to battle it out to help stroke victims through their recovery.

Think Ahead, a Wigan-based charity, held its annual Dragon Boat Race at Lowton Sailing Club, raising money for the hard work it does with stroke victims and their families.

Action from the Dragon Boat Race

Ten corporate groups took part in the day-long racing event, with money raised by paying the entry fee of £250.

Information has already been released for the Dragon Boat Race 2018 and other groups are encouraged to come forward and enjoy a battle on the water to help Think Ahead’s cause.

The charity is made up of both survivors of strokes and their families and carers who help to look after them in the weeks, months or years following.

Think Ahead can provide support, advice and counselling and it also puts on training courses and day trips or activities for those affected.