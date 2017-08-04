Drew’s pipe dream to be top plumber

A Wigan man has spoken of his pride after being shortlisted for Plumber of the Year.

Drew Styles is one of 15 finalists in with a chance of being named the best in the country, after impressing a judging panel with his skills.

“I had to tell them about myself,and tell them about a job I was particularly proud of,” said Drew.

“They took into consideration all the methods, the costs and the energy ratings.”

The panel then picked the finalists, including Drew, based on their plumbing, customer service and business skills.

Drew, a fourth generation plumber, spoke of his early memories of wanting to go into the trade.

“My nan said I was six when I did my first job. I would take bits apart in my grandad’s shop in Oban, Scotland.”

The 30-year-old from Swinley hopes his participation in the competition will lead more people to take up the trade.

“I’m hoping to raise awareness of people who are trying to achieve a higher standard of work.

“That’s how I’ve got to where I am.

“I’m very much trying to get more women into the trade.

“There are still a lot of old school plumbers who disagree, but I’m very much against that.

“The world is changing, and they can do exactly the same job.”

Drew is backing female tradespeople to go into schools and get them to talk to young women about the great opportunities that come with being a labourer.

To go one step further in the competition, Drew needs help from the public.

“I need to get as many votes as I can from the public to help me get through to the final five,” he added. “From there, it goes to a panel interview to decide who wins.”

Judging is open until September 1 and you can vote for Drew at www.ukplumberoftheyear.com