Driver cut from car after collision

A motorist was cut from his car and taken to hospital with suspected spinal injuries following a road collision.

Emergency services were called to the junction of Firs Lane and Faith Street in Leigh just after 3.30pm on Sunday.

They found a black BMW and a white Transit van had collided and the occupant of the car had to be rescued using specialist cutting equipment.

He was taken to Wigan Infirmary.

The driver of the van suffered chest and shoulder pains after the collision but did not go to hospital.

The road had to be closed while the fire service carried out the rescue operation and police carried out traffic management duties.

Fire crews from Atherton and Leigh along with the technical response unit attended and were at the scene for around 45 minutes.