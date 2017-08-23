Driver still behind the wheel with 39 points on licence

A Wigan driver is still allowed behind the wheel despite racking up a whopping 39 penalty points on their licence.

Recent figures from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) show that thousands of UK motorists are still driving despite receiving the maximum number of 12 endorsement points.

But only six of Britain’s drivers have clung onto their permit with dozens of points. As well as the Wiganer, who resides at a WN5 postcode there are also three drivers from South Tyneside, Brentford and Dagenham with 39, one person from Basildon with 42 points and one in Oxfordshire with a grand total of 52 points.

Jason Wakeford, director of campaigns for road safety charity Brake, said: “Allowing dangerous drivers to stay on the road makes a total mockery of the points system. These are irresponsible individuals who have shown disregard for the law and the lives of other road users, time after time.

“People who clock up over 12 points should face an automatic ban. There needs to be a clear message that dangerous driving will not be tolerated.”

Ince, Poolstock and the town centre came out on top with no drivers exceeding 12 points, but motorists in other parts of the borough were not so squeaky clean.

Listed by postcode, the areas which are home to some of Wigan and Leigh’s worst drivers are; WN8 which has one driver with 13 points, WN7 has two drivers both with 13 points, WN6 has one driver with 14 points, WN5 has one driver with 13, one with 15 and is also home to the infamous holder of 39 points. The figures, released in June also show that one motorist in

Ashton is still driving with 14 points, and one remains behind the wheel with 18.