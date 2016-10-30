Driver trapped after road collision

A motorist was left trapped in an overturned car following a collision at a busy Wigan junction.

Fire crews were called to what was Marus Bridge roundabout after 3pm on Saturday.

Two vehicles had collided leaving one of them on its roof with the driver trapped inside.

The driver - an elderly woman - had to be cut from the vehicle by firefighters using hydraulic equipment, a spokesman for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said.

She was taken to hospital having been stuck in the car for around 15 minutes.

The attending fire crew said she is not thought to have suffered serious injury but was understandably shaken by the ordeal.

The busy junction at Marus Bridge was converted from a roundabout last year.