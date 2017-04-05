Driving instructor sacked after shouting abuse at horse riding kids

A driving instructor has been fired after a video emerged of him shouting abuse at two children on horseback.

Craig Allred, from Leigh, who joined the AA Driving School three years ago and has been a qualified instructor for a decade, was caught on camera in a confrontation with 12-year-old Callum Mullock about riding a horse on public roads.

12-year-old Callum Mullock who stood his ground

The argument broke out on Friday afternoon, while the two schoolchildren were riding their ponies around the roads of Martland Mill.

During the incident, which was filmed by Callum’s friend 14-year-old Megan Lockett, Mr Allred can be heard saying: “What gives you the right to let your horse **** on the road?”

Callum said that the instructor got out of the car and was shouting at them to ride their horses in the fields as they were not allowed to ride on the road.

“He was very angry,” said Callum. “He said that we shouldn’t be riding on the road. I said to my friend I thought he might try to run us off the road.

“Usually people are quite understanding of horses. I was a bit shaken up after that I didn’t know what he was going to do. It was a very quiet road, not many people around.

“I know that there was another person with him, he got in the passenger side.”

Callum can be heard explaining to Mr Allred that horses are legally allowed to ride on the roads and that he should check on Google or with the police if he wanted confirmation.

The video, which was posted by Callum’s aunty Tracy Cumberbatch, has been shared numerous times and been viewed around 50,000 times causing social media users to input their view of the instructor’s behaviour.

Tracy, who lives in Wigan town centre, said: “I have owned horses for 30 years and I have never seen behaviour like that. I know that some people don’t respect horses. There’s no chemicals in horse much and no law in the land that says you have to pick it up. What was this guy’s problem?”

The AA was contacted by Tracy shortly after, who complained about the instructor’s behaviour. She received a response saying that the franchise had “ended” with Mr Allred.

A spokesperson for the company, said: ““We were disappointed to see this behaviour, which in no way upholds the views and values of the AA or AA Driving School.

“Driving School instructors are franchisees and are not directly employed by the AA. However, this has been investigated as a matter of utmost importance and appropriate action has been taken.

“We apologise for any upset, particularly to the two children, who dealt with the incident in a mature and commendable manner.

“The roads are there to be shared safely by all and we teach pupils how they should interact with horses as well as other road users. Of course we expect our instructors to follow that advice.”

Further information can be found at https://www.theaa.com/driving-advice/safety/horses-on-the-road.