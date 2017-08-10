Drug-driver was five times over the limit

A man has been disqualified from driving after being caught with more than five times the legal limit of drugs in his system.

Dominic Cookson was stopped by police after driving around slowly in the middle of the night with no headlights or rear lights on.

After parking up on Hodder Close a short while later, an officer approached the Skoda Fabia and noticed it was parked considerably far away from the curb.

A drugs test later revealed Cookson had 55ugl of cocaine in his blood, clearly above the legal limit of 10. He also tested positive for 498ugl of benzoylecgonine, above the limit of 50.

The 20-year-old was disqualified for 16 months and fined £375.