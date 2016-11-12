Drunk man called fire service after locking himself out of flat

A drunk man has been charged by the fire service for calling them because he had locked himself out.

A crew from Wigan were called to a flat at Monument Mansions on Wigan Lane at 2am by the man who claimed her had left his oven on so that the fire crew would break in.

The crew used ladders to climb up the building and could see from the balcony that the oven was not on.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “We’ve charged him for turning out and wasting our time. We will charge people for calling us if it is not an emergency and it costs £420 an hour.

“He had said the oven was on so we would come and break in but he should have called a locksmith. We would have had to break the window to get in which he would have had to pay to repair.

“He also had the keys to his friend’s flat on the ground floor so he did have somewhere to sleep.”