Drunken man hit arresting bobby in face

A man struck a bobby in the face in a violent outburst after resisting arrest, a court heard.

Paul Marsh had earlier smashed windows and demanded to enter a neighbour’s home after they apparently ignored his request for a cigarette.

The 41-year-old narrowly avoided jail after appearing at Wigan Magistrates’ Court, on charges of assaulting a constable in the line of duty, and criminal damage.

The incident took place in the early hours of the morning on July 5, when police were called to reports of a man shouting in the middle of the road on Acton Street, Wigan.

Marsh was reported to be standing outside a home and shouting: “Let me in, I’m gonna **** you.” He then began striking the front window, smashing the glass.

Marsh later told police he had become angry after he had asked his neighbour for a cigarette and they had refused.

But after being detained, Marsh struck the arresting officer in the mouth with his elbow during a body search, and verbally abused him.

Defending, Kenny Ip said alcohol had played a key role in Marsh’s behaviour. “He had drunk in excess of 10 cans of beer that day. When he is drunk, he gets angry. There is no underlying reason or issue, it’s just what he does.

“He accepts what he has done and has admitted the offence. He is asking for help. He wants help with his drinking and help for his anger issues.”

Marsh was given a five-month prison sentence suspended for a year. He was ordered to pay a fine of £460 and must undertake an alcohol treatment programme.