Boost at special school sites

Several projects have been given the green light to meet the need for extra special school places in Wigan.

Education bosses say a wider appraisal of demand is currently being undertaken and firmer plans should be published for the sector in early 2018.

Some of the schools to benefit include Newbridge Learning Community School, in Platt Bridge, Wigan’s Hope School and Rowan Tree Primary at Atherton.

And upwards of £750,000 is being invested in the three sites to ensure sufficient placements are available for youngsters with additional educational requirements.

In the case of Newbridge a satellite provision will be created at the Central Park site, in Wigan, with resources chiefs awarding the contract to Preston-based Warden Construction.

Coun Carl Sweeney, the borough council’s portfolio holder for resources and reform, has also approved two separate schemes for Hope School and Rowan Tree Primary, with Truline Construction and Interior Services unveiled as the successful contractors.

Extra modular buildings have been outlined for Hope School, as the capacity of the Kelvin Grove outfit is increased.

And a similar solution is being progressed for Rowan Tree Primary, as the official roll is also increased.

Alan Lindsay, the borough council’s assistant education director, said: "We are currently building capacity into our special schools to meet our immediate need for places. In order to continue to provide high quality special educational needs and disability services, we are also consulting closely with parents and partners to help inform the longer term provision across Wigan Borough, plans for which should be in place early in the new year."

The special school provision for the borough also includes Landgate School, at Bryn, which benefitted from fresh accommodation around a decade ago, and Willow Grove Primary in

Ashton.