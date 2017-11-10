Bullying makes young afraid of being different

Wigan schools were urged to celebrate what makes pupils unique today as a new poll of youngsters found that over half worry about being seen as “different” from others, and 40 per cent would hide or change aspects of themselves for fear of being bullied.

The poll, of 1,600 eight to 16-year-olds, was released on the eve of the forthcoming Anti-Bullying Week and published by the Anti-Bullying Alliance based at the National Children’s Bureau.

It shows that while the majority of children (96 per cent) think it is important to be yourself, of the two-fifths of youngsters who would conceal something about themselves, 61 per cent said they would hide or change the way they look to avoid being bullied.

Worryingly, 64 per cent of children polled have come across someone being bullied because they were different – with children in primary school only marginally less likely to have done so than those in secondary school, suggesting that bullying behaviour can start at an early age.

Despite this, more than a third said that teachers didn’t do enough to educate them about what to do if bullying happened to them.

The poll also found that 41 per cent of children would keep quiet if someone else was being bullied because they didn’t want to be bullied themselves.

Martha Evans, co-ordinator of the Anti-Bullying Alliance, said: “This poll shows that some children are worried about being themselves for fear of bullying.

“They worry about many things that might make them ‘stand out’ including their appearance, disability, culture, or religion.

“It is so important that we learn to celebrate the things that make us all different, and are clear that it is never OK to bully someone.

“Anti-Bullying Week is sending the message we are ‘All Different, All Equal’ and we hope to provide a platform for children, teachers and parents, to raise awareness of what to do if you are being bullied, or see it happening to someone else.

“We are delighted to be working on such a positive campaign being celebrated by pupils, parents, schools and anti-bullying organisations across the country.”

Find out how to get involved with Anti-Bullying Week at: www.anti-bullyingalliance.org.uk/antibullyingweek and join it on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #AntiBullyingWeek #AllDifferentAllEqual.