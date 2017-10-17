Pupil Megan is made mayor for the day

A lucky student experienced a day in the life of the the borough’s first citizen after winning a competition encouraging young people to learn more about the democratic process.

As part of Local Democracy Week, Wigan Council ran its annual Mayor for the Day competition, which was open to local 11 to 19-year-olds.

Entrants were asked to answer the question: “Is it important for young people to vote?”

And it was Megan Lawrence, 13, from Leigh who won a £20 gift voucher and the opportunity to shadow the Mayor and Mayoress, Coun Bill Clarke and Joan Clarke, during their official duties.

Speaking about her VIP treatment, Megan said: “I have learned so much today and it has been really eye-opening day to see what the Mayor and Mayoress do.

“I think it’s really important that people come together as a community like they do in Wigan borough, which has been seen a lot since The Deal.

“I would definitely recommend the experience and will be looking even more into a career in politics!”

Megan was picked up from school in the Mayoral car before watching a community dance club at Skils CIC in Hindley, visiting Chapter One Tea Rooms in Hindley Library and attending Standish Music Festival.

There was even time to try on the mayoral robes and have lunch with the Mayor and Mayoress in the Parlour at Wigan Town Hall.

Coun Clarke said: “It’s so important that we encourage young people to be involved in politics and teach them about the democratic process as they are ultimately our future.

"Megan’s entry to the competition was extremely interesting to read and her passion about democracy and giving young people the opportunity to vote really shone through.”