School told it needs to improve

A high school where teaching is “inconsistent” has been told it must improve.

Ofsted inspectors found several areas where Hindley High School could get better when they visited recently.

The school was given the rating of “requires improvement”, the same mark given after an inspection in 2015.

The Ofsted report said: “The quality of teaching and learning requires improvement and is inconsistent. Pupils’ achievement varies across subjects and year groups. Teaching is strong in some subjects, such as music, and has improved in science.

“An external consultant has been used to support staff in improving their teaching of English and there are some signs that this is starting to have a positive impact on raising attainment. However, teaching is not always good in English, mathematics and humanities.”

The report found the school’s leadership was “not consistently effective”.

Leaders did not evaluate and review improvement plans “effectively enough”, meaning improvements were “not rapid and secure”.

Attainment has risen, but further improvement was needed for pupils across a range of subjects, the report said.

Outcomes for disadvantaged pupils were getting better but were “not improving quickly enough”.

Ofsted found teachers did not routinely set challenging enough work for pupils and did not regularly ask questions to extend their thinking.

Pupils’ attendance was in line with the national average, but it was “low” for disadvantaged pupils.

The report did find pupils had “positive attitudes” to learning and behaved well.

Ofsted said pupils felt safe and bullying was rare, and youngsters described the school as “a friendly and positive environment”.

Leaders’ actions to improve teaching and outcomes in science had been “effective” and their efforts to promote the personal development and welfare of pupils had “a strong impact”.

Pupils joining the school with low levels of literacy or numeracy in year seven caught up, the report said.

Those with special educational needs or disabilities were said to be “well supported and most make good progress”.