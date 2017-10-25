Wigan school is top again

Standish Community High School celebrates being top in town for the third year running

A senior deputy head teacher has described topping the league tables in Wigan for the third year in a row as ‘amazing’.

Jonathan Miller, from Standish Community High School , said the latest league tables results were a tribute to the hard work of the whole school community.

“The success at GCSE is because of the strong working relationships between staff and pupils and, crucially, parents,” he said.

“We obviously also have a very supportive governing body which provides the drive and rigour that leads to a successful institution.”

The figures, released in October, showed Standish Community High School topped the tables in a whole range of areas.

Eighty per cent of students gained 5+ standard passes, including English and maths, in this summer’s results.

Eighty-four per cent achieved grades 9-4 in English and maths.

Thirty-three students achieved a grade 9 in English language – the highest possible grade, equivalent to an A** under the new marking system. Twenty-two students achieved a 9 in English literature and 16 in maths.

Mr Miller said the results were more than just numbers on a page.

“It is amazing and the reason it is amazing is because the students in our school get to go on to do their first choice options post-16,” he said.

“It is virtually unheard of that Standish students get turned away from their preferred sixth-form, their apprenticeship or their BTEC course. They are all welcomed on to their first-choice courses because of their success at GCSE.”

News of the school’s success had obviously spread as a record-breaking number of families attended the recent open evening.

“It just got busier and busier as the evening went on,” said Mr Miller.

“Families kept on coming to the doors, it just didn’t let up.”

“We were just incredulous and delighted to see so many members of our community turn up, many of whom were from new primary schools.”

With more than 1,200 people through the doors, the car parks were overflowing and staff were still greeting parents at 8pm – well after the event was supposed to finish.

Explaining the event’s success, Mr Miller said: “I think parents are becoming increasingly savvy about what they want for their 10 and 11 year olds.

“There is a recognition that secondary schools now play a pivotal part in the life opportunities of young people.”

Standish Community High School is committed to the highest levels of academic achievement, personal growth and lifelong fulfilment.

It focuses on ‘every student, every subject, every grade’.

For more information about whether it could be the right fit for your child, visit www.standishchs.wigan.sch.uk r call 01257 422265.