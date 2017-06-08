Election 2017: Labour hold Wigan and Makerfield

Labour's Lisa Nandy and Yvonne Fovargue secured resounding victories in a night of few shocks across the borough.

Jo Platt also secured the Leigh seat in clean sweep for Labour.

Lisa Nandy retained her Wigan seat with a 62 per cent share of the vote, an increase from the previous election.

The former shadow cabinet minister said: "I've been proud to represent a town that so consistently rejected the politics of fear and hate and division and shown solidarity for the most vulnerable people in society.

"I cannot wait to take up this job again, the privilege of my life and fight with you to make sure Britain reflects the values that Wigan has held for more than 100 years."

In Makerfield, Ms Fovargue secured a 60 per cent share of the vote, also an increase from 2015.

She said: "I'd like to thank the people of Makerfield for their confidence in me that also shows great confidence for the hard-working staff in my office who have done such a tremendous job.

"I promise to those people who put their confidence in me tonight, I will continue to be an accessible and local MP and continue to hold the regular street surgeries, to talk to people and hear what they want for their families and their communities and hear what's important for them.

"I promise I will never take the people of Makerfield and their votes for granted. I will continue to be a strong voice locally and in parliament."

The turnout in both constituencies was around the 63 per cent mark, an increase from 2015, reflecting high turnouts across the country.