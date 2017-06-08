Election 2017: Turnout high in Wigan and Makerfield

Turnout figures for Wigan and Makerfield are at 63 per cent for the 2017 general election as candidates await the results.

In 2015, turnout in Wigan and Makerfield, respectively, was 59 and 60 per cent.

This year, both constituencies have increased to the 63 per cent mark.

Counts are taking place at Robin Park (for Wigan and Makerfield) and at Leigh Sports Village.

Results are expected across the borough's three constituencies in the early hours of Friday.

Labour's Lisa Nandy and Yvonne Fovargue are expected to hold on to their seats.

The Wigan parliamentary seat has been held by Labour since 1918, Makerfield has been Labour since the constituency was formed in 1983.

For latest updates keep revisiting this page along with www.leighobserver.co.uk and follow reporters @JIllingworthWIG and @ANowellWIG on Twitter.