Election night flagship telly show in town

A flagship politics discussion programme is coming to Wigan for a broadcast on the night of the Greater Manchester mayoral election.

BBC show Question Time will take place in the borough on May 4 with a high-profile panel expected to be in town to answer questions from the studio audience.

Details are being kept tightly under wraps, with the location only expected to be revealed very shortly before the cameras start rolling and the politicians appearing only named around 24 hours before broadcast.

Wiganers keen to put the most pressing issues to the panel can apply now to be in the audience.

Hosted by David Dimbleby, the programme is one of television’s most-watched current affairs shows and its arrival in Wigan is a major coup for the borough.

The town has previously hosted two editions of the show’s radio counterpart Any Questions? which is hosted by Jonathan Dimbleby.

The BBC Radio 4 programme came to viewers from Winstanley College in 2015 and St Peter’s RC High School in Orrell in 2011.

Question Time is broadcast on Thursday evening, with the filming taking place just a few hours before the transmission.

The programme tours up and down the country giving viewers from every part of Britain the chance to grill a panel which often includes shadow cabinet ministers and party leaders.

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy has been a regular contributor to the panel over the past few years.

To be considered for the audience, go to the Question Time section of the BBC website and click on Join the audience.