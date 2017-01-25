Electrician Andy is a life-saving hero!

A Wigan tradesman is in line for top honours after a disabled customer said he may have saved his life.

Electrician Andy Mather spotted potentially lethal errors had been made in the wiring of a house to which he was called.

And now grateful resident Richard Moriarty has nominated him for the MyBuilder Job of the Year award.

The competition, which has a £2,500 top prize, aims to find the top tradesman who went above and beyond to do a brilliant job against the odds. St Helens householder Mr Moriarty who is full of praise for Mr Mather, of Winstanley’s AEJ Electrical, is one of 20,000 to have cast a vote so far.

He said: “I needed a new bedroom light switch fitting. When Andy arrived, he realised that the wiring in my house was old, so, he had to trace the wiring to find the loop that powered the bedroom lights.

“About a month earlier, I had hired another electrical firm to fit two-way switches that could operate the landing light from downstairs as well as upstairs. However, when Andy removed the landing light to trace the wiring, he immediately noticed that the wiring was incorrect and was extremely dangerous. In fact, he told me it could have easily caused a fire at any time.

“Andy worked to correct their mistake and then fitted my bedroom switch as planned. And to my surprise - when I asked him how much I owed him for sorting out the issue the previous tradesmen had created - he said it was no problem and there would be no extra charge.

“I was gobsmacked. Andy 100 per cent surpassed all my expectations. Not only did he go above and beyond his call of duty, but he is also a true hero. The original fault would probably have caused a fire. I’m disabled, and could easily have been killed. Words can’t describe how thankful I am to him.”

Andy said: “I’d like to thank Richard for entering me into this competition. I sometimes see it as ‘just a job’ until we get praised like this. People don’t understand how dangerous electricity can be. Richard had two other ‘electricians’ to the job beforehand - it was them that made it unsafe - so I was really glad to be able to put things right.

“It would be great to win this for both of us, as it would be a thank you for Richard and my half would go a long way spent on my newborn.”

MyBuilder CEO and founder Ryan Notz said: “We’re delighted to see so many of our tradesmen already nominated for this award. Celebrating hard work and excellent craftsmanship is what MyBuilder is all about, and I look forward to congratulating the winner!”