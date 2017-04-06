Emergency alert at mill

Emergency services have been called to the derelict Pagefield building in Swinley this afternoon.
It is believed that a woman is on the roof of the building threatening to jump.
Police cars, an ambulance and fire engines have been seen on Kenyon Road and officers were at neighbouring Mesnes Park.
The site was formerly a mill and then a college building, but is now empty and has fallen into disrepair in recent years.
Almost Done!
Registering with Wigan Today means you're ok with our terms and conditions.